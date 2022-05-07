From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Governor of Plateau State and Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Sonni Tyoden has cautioned Politicians in the state against vicious campaign of calumny and mudslinging.

In a statement signed by the Chairman Media Campaign team, Shittu Bamiyi said there are spirited attempts by some aspirants to malign the personality of the Deputy Governor and to distort his records of achievement as a one time Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos.

The statement noted with grave concern how some Politicians are effortlessly using faceless and wicked organisations to pitched The Jasawa and Hausa community against Professor Tyoden through some scurrilous insinuations.

It describes as ignorance , wicked and malicious the publication in some social media that Professor Tyoden then as a Vice Chancellor deliberately stopped the Moslem community from using the Rusau Moslem cemetery by blocking the access road leading to the area

According to the statement such publication is not only callous but deeply rooted in bad faith, ignorance and mischief with the sole intent of making it look as if Professor Tyoden hates Moslems and Islam, whereas he has blood relations that practice Islam.

The statement revealed that when in 2006 the University of Jos noticed the incessant attacks on the students at the University village the authorities based on security advice decided to build fence around the University village

According to the statement, the decision became inevitable to safe the lives of the students from violent attacks from the neighbourhoods

It further revealed that it is undisputed that during the period Professor Tyoden held sway as the Vice Chancellor, issues as well as problems were handled

and treated based on their merits and not on ethnic, sectional or religious considerations.

The Media Campaign office noted that since it is clear to some aspirants that Professor Tyoden remains the man to beat in the contest, the only option is

to malign and destroy him politically.

It added that Professor Tyoden will continue to be mature and focused on issues based campaign rather than be distracted by mundane and myopic sentiments.