From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of ‘Plateau Friends of Osinbajo’ have called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election to provide responsive leadership that will improve the living condition of Nigerians across the six geo-political zones.

Plateau Friends of Osinbajo in a communique signed by the Convener,

Tony Lat Ngwen after a Town Hall meeting on Saturday with a theme, “Beyond Partisan Politics: Towards A Working Nigeria”, held at the Eliel Center, Jos joint millions of Nigerians in persuading the Vice President to come out and contest the Presidency in 2023.

Ngwen, who read the Communique said the Plateau Friends of Osinbajo are drawn from different political parties, civil society organizations and respected citizens from the public and private sector from different ethnic and religious background asked the Vice President to contest the election because of his leadership style and capacity to move the country forward.

“In furtherance of the advocacy for good governance which is only achievable through the entrenchment of quality, visionary and responsive leadership that is geared towards fair play, equity and justice for the improvement of the quality of lives of the Nigerian people, The Plateau Friends of Osinbajo have joined the league of millions of Nigerians calling on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the Presidency come 2023.

“The call on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is predicated on his sterling leadership qualities which is evidenced by his record of performance especially with the Social Intervention Programmes which have impacted the lives of many Nigerians in tremendous proportions.

“Since his assumption of office as Vice President of Nigeria in 2015, he has demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties as Chairman of the National Economic Council.”

The communique described Osinbajo as as a bridge builder and embodiment of national unity, who possessed the capacity and intellectual ability to turn around the fortunes of the country to the advantage of the citizens.