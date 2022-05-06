From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has rejoiced over the emergence of the PDP adhoc delegates ahead of the party primaries.

He promised not to disappoint the party, saying he is prepared to lead the party to victory if trusted to fly the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Mutfwang in a statement on Friday in Jos described the adhoc delegates as competent and men and women of integrity trusted with the responsibility of electing candidates for various positions from the Governor, state and federal Legislative constituency.

“Your election is the high point of the full complement of men and women of integrity saddled with the responsibility of choosing for us candidates for the various positions of the Governor, State and Federal Legislative constituencies.

“A great task and trust are bestowed on you to decide the right people for us in the Party, towards returning Plateau to its glory days and beyond. You must count this as a rare duty and privilege to be part of a legacy that will be etched in the annals of our history as a people.

“Therefore, I present myself as your choice and the right man for this great task and trust. Being first a Plateau man, worthy of your confidence, a tested reliable administrator and a loyal Party man. With renewed commitment, my priority is the welfare, peace and security of the people and equally the rapid development of our land.”

Mutfwang solicited for the support of the delegates and stakeholders in Plateau to be the flag bearer of the PDP ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

He promised to provide leadership and the required synergy for a secured Plateau, economic development and welfare and prosperity of Plateau people.