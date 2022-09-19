From Gyang Bere, Jos

The leadership of Labour Party from Kopmur Ward in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has passed a vote of confidence on the state Gubernatorial Candidate of the Party, Amb. Yohanna Margif and described his alleged suspension as fake and untrue.

The party executives said Margif is the legitimate and authentic candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 election and urged the public to ignore anyone parading himself as the party’s flag bearer.

The Ward Chairman, Hon. Jacob Bulus Dyeshum, Secretary, Hon. Nguwap Moltep Hosea and 27 other executive in a disclaimer letter on Monday in Jos said there was no time the party suspended or expelled the Governorship candidate, Amb. Yohanna Margif from the party.

Its described the letter dates 9 August, 2022 which presumed that Margif has been suspended from the party as fake, untrue and a forged document released by mischief makers who are bent on maligning and tarnishing his image for political reasons.

“This is to draw the attention of the general public, esteem supporters of Amb. Yohanna Margif, all members of Labour Party, the entire people of Plateau State and all security agencies to a letter of the complaint laid against Amb. Margif and describing him as a former member of the Labour Party and also a letter of expulsion of Yohanna Margif from the Labour party dated 9th August 2022 is fake, forged and fabricated to cause crises in the state.

“There has never been a time we the EXCOs of Margie kopmur ward have withdrawn or expelled the membership of Amb. Yohanna Margif from the Labour Party.

“Therefore, we urge the general public to disregard the various publication made by the state party chairman, Mrs. Grace Zamfara because, Chief Amb. Yohanna Margif remains an authentic flag bearer in the eye of the law. We are standing by him and we shall continue to stand by him. We therefore, pass a vote of confidence on Amb. Margif and affirmed that he remain our gubernatorial standard bearer in Plateau State.”

The statement added that all the Excos that signed the disclaimer are genuine leaders of the Labour Party from kopmur Ward, the home town of Margie and vowed to continue to stand with him ahead of the 2023 election.

The Ward executive described the state party chairman, Mrs Grace Zamfara and Sylvanus Albert Diyongs as lies and those behind the forgery, deformation of character, misleading public and threat.

“Mrs Grace Zamfara has on our behalf written lot of letters ranging from disqualification and expulsion of Margif from the Labour Party using our names and forge our signatures without our knowledge.” The statement said.