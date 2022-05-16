From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Plateau State, Comrade Eugene Manji said that the union will fill in credible candidates who have the interest of workers in the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the NLC has taken total control of the Labour Party which was officially registered by the union to checkmate activities of politicians who abandoned workers after elected into office.

“We registered the Labour Party but it was hijack by some persons but we have fought ad taken back the party to the union.

” The party was registered by the union to champion the welfare of workers in Nigeria, some of the elected political officers after election, they will not take the welfare and interest of workers into consideration.

“We are taking the bull by the horns to present our members into various Houses of Assembly seats, the National Assembly and if it is necessary for us to go beyond that we will do. We will start with the councillorship up to the last level where we can contest.

“We are taking the party away from other aspirants in Plateau today and we will fill in our candidates and work until they get victory.”

Manji said that the union has the political strength that was why it has been the determinant factor over the years.

He noted that there is no governor in Plateau State that has not assumed power on the account of massive support of workers and said the union will leverage on it strength ahead of the 2023.

Chairman of the Political Committee of the NLC, Plateau State, Comrade Badung Dalyop said the union will no longer tolerate the habit of politicians who solicit for their votes and abandoned them when the get to office.

He advised the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong not to truncate his effort over the years of prompt payment of salaries.

Dalyop explained that most elected officers stop payment of salaries towards the end of their administration and urged Lalong not to emulates such leaders as he wine up his administration.