Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Plateau State, Hon Gwott Yakubu Chocho, has said that the party is working collectively towards victory in the 2023 election, adding that it has no splinter group.

He noted that some ‘rebels’ who attempted to cause a crack within the party have been suspended and directed to appear before a disciplinary committee set up in line with the party’s constitution.

Hon Chocho, in a press statement in Jos, stressed that the leadership of the party is ready and willing to work with all stakeholders of the party as it prepares for the 2023 election.

‘The attention of the State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, has been drawn to the activities of some members of the Party who have set out on a mission to mislead innocent members of the public by parading themselves as caretaker committee of the party.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, let me quickly warn this group led by Exodus Pyennap Nandom, that its claims are not only baseless, but are hugely criminal and amount to unmitigated anti party crusade, being an affront on duly constituted authority.’

Chocho explained: ‘Upon the expiration of the tenure of the elected State Executive of the Party on May 10, 2020, and given the exigencies unleashed by the deadly pandemic of Covid-19, the National Secretariat of the Party, after due and clear consultations with the National Executive Committee, NEC, and the Party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, approved and directed that the defunct Exco resume thence as caretaker committee in most states of the federation pending the conduct of state congresses to elect substantive and tenured leadership of the party.

‘Both the NEC and BoT endorse, recognise, and regard the caretaker interim arrangements in the various States, and have been cooperating and referring to the committees in all issues relating to, or affecting the party.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman revealed that since its inauguration ‘there has been no occasion or incident of any “stakeholders” of the Party meeting and naming any committee headed by Exodus Pyennap Nandom as its chairman.’

He informed that ‘the National Secretariat of our great Party has since communicated the new status quo with the relevant security agencies in the State, and, so far, our state secretariat has been enjoying their cooperation and warm working relationship.’