From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption and member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has canvassed support for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a united and secured Plateau in 2023.

Bagos disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of a Multi-million naira hall constructed as part of his constituency projects for Afizere Youths and commissioned by Plateau State PDP Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, at Zara Zong, Jos East Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that a vote for PDP in 2023 is a vote for a secured, united and a progressive Plateau, where security of lives and properties would be given topmost priority for a conducive and peaceful co-existence across ethnic and religious lines.

“We have no choice than to work collectively as a united people, we have no choice than to come up with a deliberate plan to liberate our people by electing leaders who will work for our security and leaders who will unite us for a prosperous Plateau.

“To this end, we must make sure that our youths grow both in knowledge and in wisdom for the development of our community and that is the reason why this community hall is built for our youths to sit comfortably and come up with ideas that will foster our unity and progress.”

Bagos said his concept of representation was to give back to the people what belong to them through the desire dividends of democracy.

“We will not touch what belong to the people, we will give back to the people what belong to them and that is why we have physical infrastructural development acorss Jos South/Jos East constituency and I will ensure that every District within the constituency get a project of return to the House of Representatives in 2023.”

He admonished the people of Jos East to trust him and PDP candidates with their mandate in 2023 to attract more development that will improve standard of living in the area.

“We have great challenges in Jos East particularly on road and schools. I call on government to construct the roads that they promised the people during campaign. As legislators, we do not have the capacity to construct multi-million naira roads, only the executive has that ability and I appeal to government to look into the road network in Jos East.”

The PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ngo Josephine Piyo, commissioned the hall and appreciated Bagos for the infrastructural development and appealed to the people to return him for a second term.

She noted that Bagos has been tested and trusted and called on other representatives to contribute their quota in the interest of the people and for the growth and development of the state.

The Agwom Izere, HRH, Dr. Isaac Azi Wakili appreciated Bagos for numerous projects in Jos East Local Government Area.

Dr. Azi represented by Adagwom Fursu, Adagwom Nyam Usman said the people of Jos East have seen, felt, touched and tested the dividends of democracy through Bagos and urged the people to vote wisely during the next election.