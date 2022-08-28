From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairperson House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology and member representing Langtang North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar has urged her constituents to collect their PVCs and vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections.

Lar disclosed this in Jos at the flagged off of the 2022 distribution of farming implements to her constituents to enhance bumper harvest at Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“I call on you to ensure that you collect your Permanent Voter’s Card and vote massively for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election because the party has demostrated uncommon love for Nigerians and Nigeria.”

She described her political sojourn so far as worthwhile and said, ”it has been very interesting,” as she attributed her victories and political success to the trust the people have in her as well as the positive impacts she had made in her constituency.

Lar maintained that her constituents felt the impact of her representation in the first year adding that, “Once the people felt the positive impact of a legislator, it became easier for them to trust that legislator and vote back such a legislator.”

“It hasn’t been easy for me as a woman. I had to work harder for my voice to be heard and to be taken serious. I thank God for enabling me to do a lot for my constituents.”

Hon. Lar expressed joy that her constituents are feeling the positive impact of her representation in the National Assembly and assured that she will continue to work harder to improve the living condition of her constituents by attracting development and federal government presence to her constituency.

The female Lawmaker however, expressed optimism that one day a woman become the President of Nigeria assuring that then the lives of average Nigerians will improve because women are known to be good managers of resources.

While stressing the need for unity among her constituents, the Lawmaker called on the people to be united irrespective of their political affiliations and and said without peace development cannot take place.

Lar explained that the distribution of the farm implements was aimed at boosting agriculture, ensuring food security and empowering her constituents to be self-reliant.

The Items distributed includes 1600 bags of 20-10-10 NPK fertilizers, 300 cartons of herbicide and pesticides as well as 50 irrigation water pumping machines to her constituents.