From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Forum of 2019 Enugu Governorship Candidates (FEGC’19) has alleged a grand plot to tarnish the image of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Their position came on the heels of a recent publication purported to have emanated from the group, which urged the governor to call his loyalists to order, not to harass and intimidate people with divergent political views in the state.

Insisting that the publication did not in any way represent the views of its members, the forum said those making such futile attempt to link or attribute violence and thuggery to the governor and his loyalists needed psychologically examination.

In a statement in Enugu, yesterday, 23 members of the forum were emphatic that those behind such wicked machinations were obviously boxing the air by trying to discredit Ugwuanyi’s outstanding leadership qualities.

“Our forum members deeply appreciate the quality of leadership provided by His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State which has brought peace and development to our dear State.

“Not only that we unanimously and overwhelmingly supported our indefatigable governor of Enugu State during the last Governorship election, we have also continued to unapologetically support his government and administration given his numerous achievements and humane disposition towards the good people of Enugu State.”

The statement was signed by Obioma Nnamani (Coordinator), Dr. Gerald Abonyi, Dr. Afam Ani, Chinedu Anuche, Mrs. Anthonia Nwobodo, Christopher Ogbu and Dr. Nnenna Anozie, among others.