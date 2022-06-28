From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023, general elections in the country, the police force Headquarters said it has concluded arrangement to organize a retreat/training programme for senior police officers of the force.

The training according to the force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, is part of the Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, determination to ensure stability in internal security and a safe environment conducive for the conduct of the elections.

Adejobi, at a briefing, said the Conference with the theme ‘The Imperative of a Nigeria Police Strategic Plan For Peaceful Elections’ is scheduled to hold at Owerri, the Imo State capital from October 18-21.

He said the conference which would be declared open by president Muhammadu Buhari, would have Senior Police Officers of the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG), Commissioners of Police (CP) and other Heads of Police Formations and carefully selected security and election management experts across the globe in attendance.

Adejobi, said the 4-day conference will among others engage in peer-review and cross fertilization of ideas on effective management of security before, during, and after the General Election in 2023, and provide opportunity for Senior Officers of the Force to interact with key officials from sister security agencies, the nation’s electoral body and international development partners with a view to coordinating security towards free, fair, and credible General Elections in Nigeria.

He listed Other invited guests to includr State Governors, Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies and past Inspectors-General of Police.

The FPRO, also said that the IGP has approved a train-the-trainers workshop for officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police which will cascade down to the least Police Constable on Election Security Management.

The training scheduled to hold from August 4-31, would take place across the six Geo-Political Zones of the country as part of initiatives towards deepening the knowledge of Police Officers on election security operations for a peaceful, secured and credible electoral process.