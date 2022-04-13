From Molly Kilete,Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (GP), Usman Baba said that the Nigerian police has concluded plans to train its personnel on democracy and election policing ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The IGP, who made this known during a familiarisation tour of Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja and the inauguration of the newly renovated building of the zone, said

“As we approach the elections year, we are coming up with training programme for police personnel on democracy and election policing.

“Very soon, our programme on the training will be out and every member of the Nigeria Police Force is expected to be part of it,”he said.

The IGP, while noting that the Force Management was committed to the welfare of its personnel, said all members of rank and file who had been on one rank since 2017 will soon be promoted.

He said “For those inspectors who had gone to board and have the requisite requirements, we have forwarded your names to the Police Service Commission for promotion

“We have compiled the list of Commissioned Officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) for promotion”.

The IGP, said that his commitment to the renovate the headquarters building of Zone 7 followed the deplorable state of the structure, adding that “having served as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, I know the structure is not befitting for a Zonal Headquarters.

He said “When I became I-G, I felt I have a duty to make the zone a little more beautiful because it is an image of the police.

“We have tried our best to give it a facelift and the rest is left for the personnel using the building to clean and maintain it,”he added.

Earlier in his address, the AIG in charge of Zone 7, Ndatsu Mohammed, said the administration of the current I-G was the first to renovate the building since it was constructed.

Ndatsu, who for the provision of more serviceable vehicles for the zone to enable its personnel performs optimally in the fight against crime, also called for the provision of modern scientific and technological equipment to enhance intelligence gathering of the zone.