From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters said it has concluded arrangement to organise a retreat/training programme for senior police officers of the force ahead of the 2023 general election.

The training, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, is part of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba’s determination to ensure stability in internal security and a safe environment conducive for the conduct of elections.

Adejobi, at a briefing, said the conference with the theme, ‘The Imperative of a Nigeria Police Strategic Plan For Peaceful Elections’ would hold in Owerri, Imo State, from October 18 to 21.

He said the conference, which would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, would have senior police officers of the rank of deputy inspectors general of police (DIG), assistant inspectors general of police (AIG), commissioners of police (CP) and other heads of police formations and carefully selected security and election management experts across the globe in attendance.

Adejobi said the four-day conference would among others engage in peer-review and cross fertilisation of ideas on effective management of security before, during, and after the general election in 2023, and provide opportunity for senior officers of the force to interact with key officials from sister security agencies, the nation’s electoral body and international development partners with a view to coordinating security towards free, fair and credible general election in Nigeria.

He listed other invited guests to include governors, service chiefs, heads of security agencies and past inspectors general of police.

Adejobi also said the IGP has approved a train-the-trainers workshop for officers from the rank of deputy commissioners of police to deputy superintendents of police which will cascade to police constable on election security management.