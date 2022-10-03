From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Police Force said it has commenced the training of pilots and aircraft maintenance officers for aerial surveillance operations during the elections.

The training, according to the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, is to prevent operational mishaps while conducting surveillance during the elections. The IGP also announced the training of more pilots on Cessna Citation, the training and maintenance of a fully operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) squad, training of more engineers on both Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing, as well as training for other auxiliary aviation staff, to streamline operational inadequacies, improve human resourcefulness and ensure enhanced operational efficiency and cohesive operations.

The IGP, who made the disclosure in a statement, reiterated the importance of proper election security management for the upcoming 2023 general elections. The statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP also met with the various Squadron Commanders with a charge on them to provide adequate security in their respective areas of responsibilities, to support the conventional police before, during and after the general elections.

Adejobi, in the statement, said: “As part of the build up towards ensuring concrete security arrangements for the nation, particularly as the 2023 general elections approach, the IGP has approved the training of the first batch of Bell 412EP B1.3 Type-Training Course for Police Air Wing Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, comprising 17 officers, whose training is expected to improve the technical expertise of the aircraft maintenance unit of the police air wing and prevent operational mishaps during aerial surveillance operations.

Similarly, the IGP has approved the training of more pilots on Cessna Citation, the training and maintenance of a fully operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) squad, training of more engineers on both Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing, as well as training for other auxiliary aviation staff to streamline operational inadequacies, improve human resourcefulness and ensure enhanced operational efficiency and cohesive operations. The training, which was run simultaneously, in partnership with foreign experts, came to an end last Friday, with presentation of certificates of participation to the trainees by the IGP at the FHQ, Abuja.

In the same vein, the IGP recently met with the leadership of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Squadron Commanders at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he appraised the internal security situation of the country and unraveled the possible ways of positioning the Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery through strategic restructuring.

The IGP noted that the PMF, under his leadership and command would be adequately restructured and equipped with effective training, to align with its age-long tradition of basic unit concept and unit deployment.