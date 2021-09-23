By Chinelo Obogo

Following the launch of a new coalition, ‘Rescue Nigeria Project’ (RNP), Prof. Pat Utomi has revealed that three more of such political groups would emerge in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Arise TV Morning Show, yesterday, the former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2007 election, said one of the groups would focus on constitutional and electoral process reforms and offer Nigeria a draft new constitution while the second group would focus on responsible economic management and how to grow the Nigerian economy because, according to him, the country has no a national strategy.

“Nigeria’s major problem is quality of leadership, how do you ensure the process of selecting people for leadership positions in public life? That event (in Abuja) was the culmination of conversations around that, where there was a launching out of this initiative of getting people of competent capacity to deal with different aspects of our national life. Nigerians are understandably desperate for something different and that is why anytime a group comes together to say we want to save our country, they rush to a conclusion. About three or four more of these groups that I know of will emerge in the next couple of weeks and I think many of them would focus on specific areas. This particular group is looking at the issue of quality leadership, competence, courage and not the usual issues of where you come from.

“Another group that I am associated with has been focusing on constitutional and electoral process reforms. There is going to be a major coming out for that group offering Nigeria a draft new constitution, offering the country a movement that says that unless electronic transmission of results will define how we move forward, then, let us not have elections. There are people who are relying on state capture by announcing that they have won elections because what we have had is a complete farce but that group would be so insistent in its work, that people won’t say that this is one more movement.

