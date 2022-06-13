From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Sampson Uchenna Charles is said to be pressured by many political parties to come onboard and take over their flag for the presidential tickets even after submitting names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

Some of these parties are taken advantage of the clause in the INEC rules which gave parties up to 90 days to substitute candidates before the election.

The central committee of the Sampson Uchenna Charles campaign organization and Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement has been meeting to strategize and assimilate all of these events.

The joint National Youths And Women organizations affiliated to SUC/ FANN are all waiting for the final decision of their National leader Sampson Uchenna Charles who is currently strategizing on his next move.

The young president is weighing all options but most importantly poised at making his movements to become the most National Grassroots Popular Movement in the history of Nigeria.

He believe that the impact of his vision for the creation of a new Nigeria where the youths and vulnerable women are empowered as stakeholders, and where true equity, fairness and justice for all Nigerians remain the cardinal objective of his movement.

He stressed that Nigeria would continue to sink deeper into the ocean until the current political establishment is dismantled for an entirely new era.

He said” Nigeria must hear me because our destiny and the future of our generation is endangered taking stock of APC And PDP primaries where the money spent to buy delegates is much more than the annual budget of many African Nations

