From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

In a bid to get the buy-in of stakeholders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), starting tomorrow, is expected to brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the National Assembly, political parties and the leadership of the Judiciary, on the need to create 5, 747 new polling units, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Consultations on the new polling units begin tomorrow, it was gathered in Abuja, yesterday.

The new polling units would be created in 26 states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Among others, Abia is asking for 79 new polling units, Adamawa (14), Anambra (56), Akwa Ibom (15), Bayelsa (51) and Benue (108).

Borno has the highest request of 1,235 while Cross River wants 356 new polling units. Others are: Delta (138); Edo (4), Imo (102) and FCT (74).

Bauchi State has the least request of just two polling units; as contained in a discussion paper titled: The State of Voter Access to Polling Units in Nigeria.

The electoral commission is also expected to brief the leadership of the three arms of government and present the proposal to the National Council of State and the National Economic Council as well as the media and traditional rulers.

INEC will also meet with socio-political groups, including Afenifere, Ohanaeze and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Thereafter, Labour unions and selected political leaders would also be briefed on the need to create the new polling units.

An INEC source privy to the meeting said: “On Friday (today), we will meet with the leadership of the leading political parties in the country and, on Monday, February 8, meet with civil societies.

“We will also meet with security agencies. The essence is to meet all stakeholders in the electoral process and sensitise them on the need to set up new polling units before the 2023 general election.

“Nigeria has not had additional polling units since 1996. This should be done, in the interest of our democracy. INEC is determined to succeed.”