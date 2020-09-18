Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo is moving to abolish divisions within the party in order to bounce back to power, having administered the state from 2011 to 2019, but lost to Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year.

The indications emerged during a meeting organised by the Oyo APC Unity Forum at the Banquet Hall of Premier Hotel, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, yesterday, where the divisions were identified as one of the major factors that made the party to lose the governorship seat to PDP in 2019.

The meeting was convened to brief stakeholders on the outcome of meetings with the National Reconciliation Committee on Oyo State, set up by the National Caretaker Committee of the party in Abuja on September 10, 2020.

Daily Sun gathered that the identified divisions, include Lamist, SENACO and Unity Forum.

Lamist group comprises people that are loyal to former governor of the state, the late Lam Adesina; while SENACO, which is an acronym for Senator Ajimobi Campaign Organisation, consists of people loyal to another former governor, the late Abiola Ajimobi. However, the Unity Forum is an assemblage of APC members that were against Ajimobi.

Speakers at the meeting reached a consensus that no member of the party should see himself or herself as belonging to any group such as Lamist, SENACO or Unity Forum, but one larger family of APC towards building one stronger and united party ahead of 2023.

They urged members to go back to their wards and do the needful for registration and the forthcoming congresses that will produce new party executives at ward, local government and state levels.

According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, and endorsed by Waheed Olajide, and Adeolu Akande, Chairman and Secretary of Communique Committee respectively, the stakeholders commended the APC National Caretaker Committee and Reconciliation Committee for the peace initiative, being led by Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

They thanked the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for volunteering to host Oyo State APC stakeholders on September 20, in Ibadan, and for his untiring efforts to restore peace to the party in the state.