From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has called on South East leaders to mobilise the people for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continuous voters’ registration.

CLO Chairman, Anambra State branch, Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement decried teh lukewarm attitude of South East states for mobilising for voters’ registration.

He condemned the nonchalant behaviour of political, religious, traditional, markets and civil society organisations leaders to mobilise and educate citizenry and residents to use the opportunity provided by the INEC ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise.

“It is a reality that South East is the least registered zone in the country. Worthy of note is that the race for 2023 presidential election has begun and politics is a game of number.

“It is pertinent to note that for us to actualise much-needed but elusive Nigeria president of Igbo extraction, we must influence every South East adult of 18 years and above to obtain and secure their voter’s cards as veritable weapon to enthrone good governance and dethroned bad leadership.

“Indifference attitude of South East states reached its apogee during the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State in which less than 20 percent of registered voters cast their votes.

“Unfortunately, the political parties, politicians and stakeholders feel unconcerned and comfortable. We passionately appeal to them to come out from their comfort zones and go to their respective families, constituencies, senatorial zones and electoral wards to enlighten and mobilise citizenry and residents to obtain their voter’s cards, for without cards, they will not only be docile followers but a threat to good governance and our political evolution.

“It will be also a step in the right direction for our leaders to educate our youths to enrol in Nigeria Police Force in view of the fact that the zone enrolment leave much to be desired and is very discouraging.

“INEC National Orientation Agency should embark on aggressive enlightenment campaigns to ensure all adults of voting age registered while registration process and collection of voter’s cards should be made less cumbersome,” Ezekweme said.