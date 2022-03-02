From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that balanced distribution of voters to polling units will be its priority project in the 2023 General Elections.

Commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure in his remarks at a meeting with the European Union (EU) Election Observation Follow-Up Mission in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Immediately after the 2019 General Election, we undertook a comprehensive review of the election observation reports by accredited domestic and international observers. Beyond that, we conducted our own internal review involving our regular and ad hoc officials and subsequently expanded it to include political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies, media organisations.

“From the review, we identified 178 recommendations. We then categorised them into three areas for the purpose of implementation. We have gone ahead to implement many of the recommendations that require administrative action by the Commission.

“Shortly after it was signed into law, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election which contains 14 activities out of which two have already been implemented. These are the publication of the Notice of Election and the availability of nomination forms on a dedicated portal for downloading by political parties.