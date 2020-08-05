My answer is that it is likely, if not an absolute fact, that he came out to say that zoning should be done away with in 2023 because he does not want the Igbo to produce the next president. This is for the reason that Mr. Mamman Daura, 80, a Fulani from Daura, a town in Katsina State and one – time Editor and Managing Director of New Nigerian newspapers, is an elder nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, 77, also a Fulani and from the same place with him.

Buhari was an Army General who as it is well – known led a coup that brought him to power on January 1, 1984, a putsch many a southerner believed was staged to stop Dr. Alex Ekwueme, an Igbo, who was Vice – President from succeeding Fulani – born President Shehu Shagari from Sokoto State, on October 1, 1987 after he would have completed his second and final tenure.

To southerners, especially the Igbo, the ouster was executed in 1983 because to have carried it out during Shagari’s second term would have made it obvious that the coup was organized to prevent an Igbo presidency in 1987.

All things considered it should be the turn of the Igbo to produce the president in 2023. It is therefore remarkable that last week, Daura, whose uncle, Buhari, led a coup that stopped Igbo presidency in 1987, came out to advocate that zoning should be jettisoned.

Fairness and the promotion of national unity make it necessary that the Igbo should produce the next Head of State. Therefore, how can Daura come out to want a Fulani or northerner to be president in 2023, having held the office for eight years since the country returned to civil rule 21 years ago. It will be eleven years when Buhari completes his term in three years. And why 50 years after the civil war ended in 1970, Daura and his likes in the North are still holding the fratricidal conflict against them?

There are four major ethnic groups in the country, the Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and Fulani in this order. Since 1999 the Yoruba have produced a President in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007) and a Vice – President in Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the Buhari government from 2015 – to – date.

The minorities in the South have produced a President in Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (2010 – 15). Consequently, justice and national stability make it inevitable and sensible that the Igbo must produce the president in 2023. If we are to do away with the zoning or rotation of the presidency it should be in 2031 after an Igbo would have served in the office.

Without doubt, Daura came out to advocate an end to zoning in 2023 for ulterior motives of promoting Fulani cause. If he did it for patriotic reasons he would also have called for an end to the quota system in the admission of students into Federal Government – owned institutions and the employment of adults into the federal civil service and corporations.

Of course, the quota system has since the First Republic in 1960 given the northerners undue advantage over southerners, for a period of 60 years now. Or is Daura and his like – minded people saying quota system is not making Nigeria to suffer incompetence in the public service sector?

To be continued next Wednesday

Unveiling The Unnamed Prophet In John 1:21

After treating Deuteronomy 18:18 and Isaiah Chapters 28:11 and 41:1 – 9 in the last two weeks, I am out to provide proofs that contrary to the claim of Muslim scholars that Prophet Muhammad was not the unnamed prophet in John 1:21. Muslim scholars profess otherwise because they find it convenient to say it was Prophet Muhammad since John the Baptist in John 1 verses 20 and 21, had said he was not the Messiah and Prophet Elijah the name used in the Good News Bible (GNB) or Elias (Elisha or Esaias) the name used in King James Version (KJV) and the Holy Bible Super Giant Print (HBSGP) by Hilson Publishers & Distributors) Ltd.

Christian scholars have two explanations with regard to who the unnamed prophet was and their ideas are better and more credible than the weak and impossible to prove presumptive claim of Muslim scholars that Prophet Muhammad was the person. To some Christian scholars, Isaiah was the person concerned and that the question John the Baptist was asked was an unfinished statement that should have ended as: “Are you the Prophet who predicted the coming of the Messiah?”

The foretelling was done by Isaiah in the Book Isaiah 7:14 where he said in KJV: “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign: Behold, a virgin (a young woman in GNB) shall conceive, and bear a son and you shall call his name Immanuel (which in Hebrew means God is with us).”

Reference is made to this Old Testament prophecy in the New Testament in Matthew 1:22 which is a report on the birth of Jesus Christ after an Angel of God (identified as Gabriel in Luke 1:26) appeared and told Mary that she was going to have a son. It is stated in the verse that the Angel spoke to her for the fulfillment of the prediction of the Prophet (Isaiah).

As can be seen in the footnote in John 1:21 in the Good News Bible instead of Isaiah, some Christian scholars believe that the question John the Baptist was asked was if he was the Prophet expected to bring news about the coming of the Messiah. This is because although Jesus had been born at the time the Israelites, and up till today, do not accept that he was the Messiah God promised to send to them. They saw and still see him as the son of Joseph and not that of the Heavenly Father.

For the reason that the Prophet John the Baptist was asked about in John 1:21 was a Jew (Isaiah or one yet to come), it is obvious that the person in that verse could not have been Prophet Muhammad, an Arab from Saudi Arabia which was not part of Israel.

Next week: The promise of Jesus to send the Holy Spirit to his disciples in John 14:15 – 31, which Muslim scholars have claimed to be another prophecy on the coming of Prophet Muhammad.

Happy birthday to my loved ones (6)

Apart from letting my mom and full – blooded siblings know that Almighty God speaks with me one – to – one before publishing the book He instructed me to write on His plan to make Nigeria a great nation, there was another reason why I had to brief them in 2001. It was the Lord’s revelation that my immediate elder sister, Mrs. Adebanke Adepoju, who was to travel that week to the United States on holiday would die over there after undergoing an operation for heart problem.

To avert it, the Most High told me to provide a white cow for the prayers to be embarked upon by seven of His servants in Ado – Ekiti for her survival. This was why I had to inform our mum who was then in Lagos and three of my sisters to get the money to buy the cow.

As the Eternal Father of creation said, about a week after my sister arrived in Los Angeles she had to be rushed to a hospital where a successful surgery was performed. To God be the glory and praise that 19 years after the challenge, she is still alive and celebrated her 78th birthday, 21 days ago, on Wednesday, July 15.

I am also grateful to the Ancient of Days that the seven children, two sons and five daughters, of our mother who went to glory five years ago on Sunday, August 16, 2015 at the age of 101 years, four months and 21 days (three weeks) survived her and are still alive today in sound health.

Series Concluded