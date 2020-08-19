I am giving the Igbo this advice because it is the only way it can be guaranteed that they will produce the country’s First Citizen in 2023. As the long – time readers of this column know since 2010 when I started writing on the issue, Almighty God had since 2001 been sending me to those He wanted to be the country’s president to kick – start His plan to make Nigeria a great nation in this 21st century.

As a result of the request of Mr. Remy Ibekwe, one of the ardent readers of this column, I took the case of the Igbo producing the successor to President Muhammad Buhari to the Lord last Wednesday. Although the Ancient of Days knows, I still made the point that they are the only one of the four major ethnic groups in the country that has not come up with the nation’s Head of State and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Services. The other principal tribes are Yoruba, Hausa and Fulani.

The Heavenly Father’s reply was that it was His to decide whom He wants to be the country’s president and that if He likes He could still send me to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whom He gave a chance in last year’s election. He said it was because he handled the matter badly that made him lose the opportunity as he allowed Buhari to know the fasting and prayers that were going on and to take steps to rig the election.

The Lord also said it could be another northerner that He would send me to or someone in the South – West or South – South. This is why I decided to write this to get any Igbo man the Ancient of Days speaks with one – to – one to raise the issue with Him for the South – East to produce the next president in 2023. But I need to make it clear that the person has to be someone who talks directly with the Most High as when two human beings are discussing, not the clerics or people the Lord communicates with talking into their ears but cannot dialogue with Him

Rest In Peace Mrs FA Adedipe, the last of a generation

Oba – Ile – Akure – born Mrs. Felicia Ajayi Adedipe (nee Ogundola), the sixth of our father’s eight wives, and the last alive among them, went to glory last week Tuesday, August 11 at the age of 94 years, four months and one day. She was born in her town on Saturday, April 10, 1926 and was called Mama Peju, the name of her oldest living child.

She was dad’s fourth spouse we lost in the last five years. The first one was the seventh wife, Itaogbolu – born, Mrs. Esther Kemisola Adedipe (nee Adetiba), who went to the world beyond on Friday, April 24, 2015 at the age of 87.

Next was my mother, Akure – born Mrs. Mary Olufunmilayo Adedipe, the daughter of High Chief Abraham Fayehun Fadoju, the Osodi of Akure (1920 – 44) and Mrs. Sarah Arasusi Fadoju, who joined the Saints Triumphant three months, three weeks and two days after Madam Esther, on Sunday, August 16, 2015 at the age of 101 years, four months, three weeks and one day.

She was followed three years later (two years ago), by dad’s last spouse, Abeokuta – born Princess (Mrs.) Winifred Dademu Adedipe, the daughter of His Royal Majesty Sir Samuel Ladapo Ademola, the Alake of Egba kingdom (1920 – 62). She died on Friday, June 8, 2018 at the age of 85

Mama Peju, whom I paid tribute to in this column on April 13, 2016 when she celebrated her 90th birthday which came up three days earlier, on Sunday, the 10th of the month, was a maternal cousin of my mother. Their moms were the daughters of His Royal Majesty Ojijiogun, the 38th Deji of Akure kingdom, who reigned for 30 years (1852 – 82).

I find it remarkable that my old woman and Mama Peju who were related and the two oldest to die of our dad’s wives transited in the month of August, although they departed five years apart.

Bible had names of those whose coming was foretold

As stated in this column two weeks ago (on August 5), the name of Jesus Christ was foretold by Prophet Isaiah in Isaiah 7:10 – 16 and 9:6 – 7. All I need to add is that the town where he would be born (Bethlehem Ephrathah) was also foretold by Prophet Micah, a contemporary of Isaiah, in the Book of Micah Chapter 5:2. In other words, Micah was a prophet in the latter half of the 8th century B.C.

Angel Gabriel, who thousands of years later told the Virgin Mary she would become pregnant also gave her the name Jesus for the son she would bear (Luke 1:26 – 38). And that he would be great and be called the “Son of the Most High God.” He, in addition, informed her that the Lord would make Jesus a king, as his ancestor David was, and be the king of the descendants of Jacob forever and that his kingdom will never end.

As was the case with Jesus, the Angel who appeared to pregnant Hagar in the Old Testament Book of Genesis also told her she would give birth to a son whom she should name Ishmael, which in Hebrew means “God hears’ (Genesis 16:9 – 16).

Also, the Angel who appeared to Zechariah, the Priest, and father of John the Baptist, gave him the name (John) he would call the son his wife, Elizabeth, was to have (Luke 1:5 – 17).

So, if the coming of Prophet Muhammad was foretold in the Holy Bible the name he would bear would have been given by the Angel who would have appeared to his mother, whose name and that of her husband, would also have been provided as was the case with Mary and Joseph (her husband) and the parents of John the Baptist. In other words, since the name Muhammad is not in the Bible that means his coming was not foretold in the Christian Holy Book.

