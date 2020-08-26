I am taking off where I ended last week’s column and that is expatiating on my suggestion that any Igbo man, cleric or non-cleric, who speaks one-to-one with Almighty God should take the matter of the South-East producing the president in 2023 to Him. As those who have been reading this column since 2010 when I began writing about it know, if not that I did so in January 1993, there was no way my employer at Concord Press of Nigeria, late Chief Moshood Abiola, would have won the June 12 presidential election of that year.

The details of this are in the book the Heavenly Father got me to publish in September 2004 with the title: Nigeria Set Aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment. As stated on Pages 90 & 91 for Abiola to win the primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Jos (March 26-28) the Lord raised 41 Muslim clerics in Ado-Ekiti to fast for 41 days from February 20 through April 1. Ten of them were old men who had stopped having sex with women and would not do so until they died. Fifteen were Koranic students who had never had intercourse with a woman and must not do so until after the 41 – day spiritual exercise.

The remaining 16 were men who had made love before and could continue to do so after the 41-day special fasting and prayers for Abiola. The 41 clerics assembled every day in the house of their leader and carried out the exercise from morning until evening, reading the Qur’an from Chapter 1 to the last one, Chapter 114. A white cow was slaughtered on the day the exercise began and another one on the final day.

After the primaries, the governors of the SDP – controlled states who backed Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, a former Chairman of the party and a Muslim who came second during the primaries, forced Abiola, a Muslim to pick him as his running – mate. As a result, the Most High in April got seven Muslim clerics to fast and pray for seven days for Abiola’s Muslim – Muslim ticket not to lose the presidential election on Saturday, June 12. This was because most Christians vowed not to vote for him and without the 7 – day special spiritual efforts he would have lost. A white ram was slaughtered during the exercise.

The 41 Muslim clerics who took part in the February 20 – April 1 fasting exercise had another 41-day engagement from May 6 – June 15 for Abiola to win the June 12 presidential poll. So, it was for these reasons that rain did not fall anywhere in the country on June 12, a month in the raining season and why Abiola’s Muslim – Muslim ticket had landslide victory over the Muslim – Christian pair of Alhaji Othman Bashir Tofa and his running-mate, Dr. Sylvester Ugoh of the National Republican Convention (NRC). Abiola and Kingibe won with over 14 million votes to the 11 million plus scored by their opponents.

From 2010 through 2019, I reported in this column at least four times that on the Lord’s instruction I took Dr. Ore Falomo (Wednesday, September 4, 1940 – Saturday, November 9, 2019), Chief Abiola’s personal physician on a spiritual retreat to Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994. And that the Ancient of Days told him that He caused the June 12 poll to be annulled because Abiola instead of June 14 as He mandated him on May 4 to do sent his thanksgiving offering to the 41-Muslim clerics on June 15. Besides, he also gave them the little amount of fifty thousand naira (N50, 000), which came down to one thousand two hundred naira per person for people who fasted for 41 days and prayed together in a place from 9am to 6pm every day for him to triumph.

In March when he won the SDP primaries, Chief Abiola sent one hundred and twenty – three thousand naira (N123, 000) to the 41 clerics which was three thousand naira per individual. The Lord told me he sent a lesser amount to them in June because he thought he had become president and nothing could stop his being sworn in. For the nine years I wrote on the issue mentioning his name on each occasion Dr. Falomo never refuted my story, thereby attesting to the truthfulness of my disclosure.

R.I.P. Mrs Adedipe, a woman of exemplary faith

One thing I admired in Mrs. Felicia Ajayi Adedipe, our dad’s sixth spouse, who went to glory 15 days ago at the age of 94, was her display of strong and extraordinary faith in God when she suffered three tragedies, one in 1970 and two in 2003. But like a good and true follower of Jesus Christ she bore them with fortitude (courage in pain or adversity), equanimity (mental composure and acceptance of fate) and uncommon display of belief in the Heavenly Eternal Father of creation and deep commitment in worshipping Him.

The first calamity she experienced was on Wednesday, October 6, 1970, when her eldest child, Mr. Adetayo Ajibola Adedipe who was twenty-one-and-a-half-years-old lost his life in an accident near Idi-Ayunre on the Ibadan – Ijebu-Ode motorway. A Higher School Certificate (HSC) alumnus of Ahmaddiya College, Agege, Lagos, working for the Nigerian Ports Authority at the Apapa Wharf, he and a paternal cousin of ours who was a year or so older, Mr Kehinde Agbi had gone to Akure to bid members of the two families goodbye before flying out to the United States for tertiary education three days later, on Saturday, October 9.

The Ibadan – Sagamu portion of the road was bad and under repairs, hence vehicles going to or coming from Lagos had to take the Ijebu-Ode – Idi – Ayunre route. They travelled at night and the lorry they were in rammed into a broken – down tanker in a bend near Idi-Ayunre, caught fire with the driver and all the passengers burnt to ashes. You can imagine the trauma of someone who for 21 years had been known as Mama Tayo to start being called Mama Peju as from early 1971. As a matter of fact, her second born, Adegoroye had to adopt the name Adetayo after his elder brother’s demise.

The second and third disasters which happened 33 years later, and in the same year, which made them more devastating, were the transition on Tuesday, March 18, 2003 of the husband of Mrs. Adepeju Aburo, her eldest child after Tayo and her only daughter, and the passage eight months later on Tuesday, November 11 of the wife of the older of her two sons, Chief Adegoroye Adedipe.

I recalled the three sad incidents on Sunday, April 10, 2016 which was exactly the day, a Saturday in 1926, when she was born in Oba-Ile, Akure. It was at the get-together Mrs. Aburo organized at her house in Lagos to celebrate her mum’s 90th birth anniversary. I told all at the ceremony that Mama Peju was an exceptional role – model Christian and human being in the way she did not allow the three tragic deaths to affect her faith in God and her behaviour to fellow human beings.

The impact of my Bible series on Christians & Muslims

This series is the last time I am writing in this column on issues in the Holy Bible and the Glorious Qur’an which I began doing 12 years ago in November 2008 and returned to in in 2012/13 and again in 2017 at the request of many a reader who came across an earlier series. As a matter of fact, I decided not to write about scriptural matters again in 2018, but was made to return to doing so a few months ago by another set of readers.

I had told them that God sparing my life that I plan to publish a book in three or four years on the Biblical issues the Heavenly Father had explained to me. But the readers pleaded that I should write about the scriptural topics they missed or could not get all the parts published in a series in a period of four or more weeks to read. Hence I had to oblige them and I published the names of some of them at the beginning of this series.

