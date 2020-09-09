The chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and the leaders of other Igbo groups, should not only contact the Heads of the Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal Churches named in last week’s column to fast and pray for the South – East to produce the president in 2023. They should also reach out to those of the Methodist, Baptist and other orthodox churches and the Chief Imams in the South – Eastern States.

I hope Igbo leaders would take me seriously because Almighty God is the only one who can take control of the hearts or minds of traditional rulers and political leaders in the South – West and the North to concede the presidency to the South – East. Just saying that because the two regions and South – South have each produced a president, fairness, justice and the promotion of national unity therefore dictate that the Igbo should produce the next Head of State would not do it.

Anywhere in the world the Heavenly Father is not involved in who becomes the president of a country or wins an election. But since 1993 Nigeria has been an exception and it is because the Lord since 1992 has had a plan to make the country a great nation.

But the Ancient of Days only gets involved in an election in which He wants to use the person who would emerge as president as the one who would begin the process of the nation’s greatness. Consequently, of the six polls conducted since the return to civil rule 21 years ago, it was only those of 2003 and 2019 that He sent me to a presidential candidate.

General Ibrahim Babangida, military Head of State, August 1985 – August 1993, ignored the Lord’s message I conveyed to him in Minna in 2001 to contest the 2003 election. He did so because he could not challenge President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was his senior in their years in the Army and was interested in seeking re – election.

As those who have been reading this column since 2017 know, it was Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that the Lord chose and sent me to as His candidate for the 2019 poll. But he failed because of the lackadaisical manner he treated the message.

Since the Ancient of Days had given a Yoruba, late Chief M.K.O. Abiola in 1993, two northerners, General Babangida in 2003 and Alhaji Atiku in 2019, the opportunity to be the country’s president, I believe the Igbo would be the next He would send me to for the 2023 election.

This is why I am urging the leaders of the Igbo to take their producing the next president to Supreme Being so that it is someone from the South – East that He would send me to as His choice for the 2023 poll. I have told the stories of Babangida and Atiku so that the Igbo candidate for the presidential election would not make the mistakes they made that cost them not to become president in 2003 and 2019.

Next week: Why Nigeria needs an Igbo to be president in 2023.

R.IP Mrs. Adedipe, Mother Of Successful Children (2)

Last week’s article was on Mrs. Felicia Ajayi Adedipe’s eldest child and her only daughter, Mrs. Adepeju Oluwaranti Aburo, who has a Bachelor of Education (B.ED) honours degree and a former Vice – Principal, Army Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos. This concluding part is on her two brothers beginning with Chief Adegoroye Adetayo Adedipe, 62 who was born on Monday, October 20, 1958 and was the last child our dad had in Osogbo before relocating back home to Akure. He graduated from the University of Ado – Ekiti in 1992 with a BSc (Hon) Second Class Upper Division degree in Business Administration. After retiring from government service, in 2014 he began running his own company, DOLADEG INSURANCE AGENCY which is also into property management.

The first wife whom he married in 1987 and passed on in 2003 had no child for him, but the one he wedded in 2005 has two sons and a daughter for him. The eldest, a 14 – year – old male, is in Senior Secondary School (SSS1, i.e. Form 1) in a post – primary institution in Akure, the sister who is 13 years is in Junior Secondary School Form 3 (JSS3) while his last born is a one – year – old son. Mama Peju’s last born, Pastor Adeyeye Olatunbosun Adedipe, 52, who was born on Wednesday, April 3, 1968 in Akure obtained Ordinary National Diploma certificate in insurance from the Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo in 1991.

Four years later, he bagged the Higher National Diploma in 1995 in the same subject and from the same institution. He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria and an Associate Member of the Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers. Like his brother he too has an insurance company, FAVOUR INSURANCE BROKERS LIMITED.

Pastor Adeyeye is blessed with two daughters and a son. The eldest, a 19 – year – old female is a medical student in a university in Ondo State. Her sister who is 17 is a science undergraduate in a university in Lagos State, while the last – born, a son, who is 15 is in SSS2 in a secondary institution in Lagos.

With the academic and career achievements of her children and her grandchildren doing well in their education, Mama Peju who passed on at 94 was surely a happy matriarch in her last 45 years on earth. And someone who was grateful to Almighty God for giving her relief from the pain of losing her first – born, Mr. Adetayo Ajibola Adedipe, who went to glory in 1970 at the age of 21, three days before traveling to the United States for university education.

May God forgive Mama Peju her sins and grant her the grace of making Heaven and bless her children and other descendants with longevity and good health unto the end of their lives

Next week: The wonderful things that happened when I clocked 76 on September 4

How I Got Pre-Paid Meter In One Day (2)

I paid eighty – nine thousand, two hundred naira for a 3 – face meter on Thursday, June 25, but for two months the supply company, Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited (CONLOG), did not reach out to me. As a result, on Wednesday, August 26, I had to take steps to get the company to act.

This was because in July Ikeja Disco brought me a bill of N9,062:44k for June and in August N11,239:18k for July, making N20,301:62k in two months. Since I had heard it took some people four to six months after paying before they got their meters, I knew I had to use my position as a journalist and columnist to avoid such experience.

Consequently on August 26, I sent a text message (as required) to the Nigeria Electricity Situation Room (NESI), asking for the telephone number of CONLOG’S Public Relations Officer. I let it be known that if I cannot get through to company soonest that I would write about my ordeal in my column in the Daily Sun on September 2 or 9 (last week or today).

But instead of sending me the address or phone number of CONLOG’S PRO, the NESI officer who received my text message acted differently. He called the Managing Director of the company and told him or her to supply me a pre-paid meter immediately.

Twenty minutes after I sent my text to one of the three numbers of NESI, I got a call from a woman in CONLOG asking for my address and that my meter would be brought to my place the following day (Thursday, August 27). Around 8am that day I got a call from a man asking for my address as he and his colleague were on their way to my home. They showed up about 20 minutes later and installed my meter.

To be continued next week.