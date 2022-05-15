From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that no fewer than 28 presidential, 145 gubernatorial, 351 Senate, 1,197 House of Representatives aspirants will appear before the newly-inaugurated Screening Committee ahead of the party’s primaries.

Speaking while inaugurating the screening committees to drill the aspirants jostling for elective offices, the National Organizing Secretary, Amb. Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, promised that the ruling party would present credible candidates to fly its flag at all levels.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Argungu while inaugurating the screening committees in Abuja yesterday, also rolled out the breakdown of the various elective offices.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Let me on behalf of the national chairman and National Working Committee welcome you all. You have been selected to do the first segment of our transition to 2023 election. That is to screen our gubernatorial aspirants, the senatorial aspirant and indeed the members of the House of Representatives respectively.

“We have so far 145 aspirants for the Senate and we have constituted three panels to screen the governorship aspirants. We also have 351 aspirants that have also purchased and returned the senatorial aspiration forms. While we have 1,197 aspirants for the House of Representatives with 10 panels.

“The panels for the Senate are going to be four. In addition to that, we have the guideline of our great party that will be given to each of the panels for screening and indeed the appeal committee.