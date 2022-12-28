From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc., Daddy Hezekiah, has warned Nigerians not to sell their votes or be bought over with gifts or money in forthcoming elections but should vote for God-fearing persons with conscience, who will salvage the country from its present state.

This is as he called on the Federal Government to fix the bad roads in the South East.

“I also appeal to the Federal Government to rebuild the bad roads in Nigeria, especially in the South East. These bad roads have claimed many lives and the Federal Government should not overlook this important situation. Let me simply say the bad roads are death traps therefore they need urgent attention because any delay will claim many more lives,” Hezekiah said.

The cleric, who is the proprietor and chancellor, Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, said politics should not be a do-or-die affair but should be allowed to be free and fair, saying Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should improve in the next elections in 2023 to win back people’s confidence.

He spoke in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha, warning corrupt politicians and all those who rig elections, saying they should know there is no way wise people will accept any leader imposed on them hence, they should always remember that political positions will end.

“I urge you not to allow yourself to be bought over with gifts, money or promises but rather, follow your conscience and vote sensibly towards electing credible and God-fearing persons with conscience, who will salvage the country from its present state and make it great again.

“If we allow ourselves to be influenced with money and gifts, we will indirectly be extending our sufferings for another four years or thereabout. Therefore, obtain your permanent voters card and vote rationally, wisely, conscientiously, responsibly and reputably.

“I urge the Federal Government to consider the plight of the people. We are a great nation blessed with enough natural/human resources and endowments that can make our country great again; we know this is one of the right steps to curb the indiscriminate kidnappings, killings, social ills in the country.

“I sincerely appeal to the Federal Government to consider the lives lost on daily bases to situations that can be truly aborted. I also appeal to all politicians to avoid imposing a leader on the people. Politics should not be a do-or-die affair. Therefore, elections should be allowed to be free and fair.

“In 2019 elections, INEC performed poorly and I hope it would improve in the next elections in 2023 to win back people’s confidence. Let the people be responsible for the leader they eventually elect and not being forced to accept one by rigging.”