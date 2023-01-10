From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The 2023 general elections will present a fresh opportunity for Nigeria to get it right for a brighter future, irrespective of the socio-economic and political challenges militating against the corporate existence of the country and its progress.

This was contained in a communique issued on Tuesday by eminent Nigerians from all walks of life after the maiden public lecture, entitled: ‘The Economy and 2023 Elections’, organised by a group known as Friends of Yemi Farounbi Platform, in honour of former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, held at the Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku Quarters, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The communique was read by a former Nigerian Ambassador to Australia, Ayo Olukanni, at the programme, chaired by a former General Manager of the Broadcasting Service of Oyo State (BCOS), Chief Bisi Adesola.

According to the communique, there is a need for Nigerians to pay attention to the political process and the importance of high-quality representation in the process of leadership recruitment.

“There is a need to draw attention to the nexus between election and economy. If you don’t get your politics right, you wi not get anything right in terms of the economy.

“Then, attention must be paid, of course, to the issues of virtue, transparency and the fight against corruption. There must be committed leadership. People who want to be part of the process must have a vision. They must not just be accidental leaders.

“We must pay attention to the whole question, especially the forthcoming general elections, which represents another opportunity for Nigeria to get it right. Implicitly, there must be transparency as far as the election itself is concerned.

“The whole question for resolving the crisis, and the question of hope for Nigeria, especially against the background of cynicism and long crisis that we have had. The answer is that there is hope for Nigeria. But we must get it right. Of course, in getting it right, attention must be paid to the question of the issue of our federation, under which respective states can control their resources. It is one of the problems that is agitating the minds of people.”

The communique also stated that the population in Nigeria should be turned into an asset and not a liability, adding that journalists should scale up and serve as a watchdog of the society and set proper agenda on what should be done in Nigeria.

The honoree, Ambassador Farounbi, in his address on the occasion, was optimistic that “it is possible to have a better future in Nigeria… not by revelling in nostalgic feelings, or by identification with the dresses, glasses, caps of yesterday men. We can only predict the future by inventing.”