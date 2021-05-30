From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE) at the weekend,in Kaduna called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt the use of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards by electorate to vote in 2023 and subsequent general elections in the country.

NSE while demanding that the voting should be done 100% electronic online, said all the ATM cards are connected to Bank Verification Number (BVN) having the data of the bearer.

Presenting the memoranda during the Northwest zonal public hearing of the Senate Constitution Review Committee held last week, leader of the team that represented NSE, in the North West Zone and Chairman NSE Kaduna branch, Engr. Rachel Serumun Ugye, along with Engr. Isa Emoabino, Engr. Abdul Audu, Engr. Abdul-Quadir Aliyu, at the event said every Nigerian should be encouraged to obtain the National Identification Number which can be linked to the BVN and ATM card.

NSE stressed that, Nigerians demanded an Electoral Reforms that will make INEC deliver transparent, credible, free and fair elections for good governance to strive.

“INEC should adopt the use of ATM cards by electorates to vote. All the ATM cards are connected to BVN having the data of the bearer.The voting should be done 100% electronic online real-time.

“There shall be independent candidates. Diaspora citizens shall be allowed to vote”. NSE said.

On anti-corruption laws, NSE said law backing whistle blowers with incentives ranging from 1% – 10% of the amount involved shall be made thereby encouraging the public to join in anti-corruption fight.

“Those guilty of corruption or embezzlement shall refund the money with fines or jail term ranging from 1-10 years or both. Those unable to refund the money will be jailed from 10-25 years” NSE added.

NSE noted that there was no institution or agency for engineering except COREN which was established and domiciled in Ministry of Works, “which is a fragment of engineering and is headed by a lawyer”

“There is an important link

between a country’s engineering capacity and its economic development. All engineering institutions to be headed by Engineers.

“An institution, Agency or Ministry should be created for engineering headed by an Engineer General of the Federation. Charter status for the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and Key engineering MDAs to be headed by engineers” NSE said.

NSE, however, urged the Federal Government to relinquish sovereignty over the ownership of television or

wireless broadcasting stations, advising that the governing body (National Broadcasting Commission) should be independent of Government interference to avoid compromising the broadcasting industry.