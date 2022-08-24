From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the 2023 general plebiscite approaches, Arewa New Agenda, a socio-politcal group, has stated that the northern region would not accept any form of compensation, but must be accommodated in the scheme of things.

The group’s Coordinator, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, boasted of the region’s numerical strength, claiming that 75% of the votes that will make anyone president of the country comes from the north.

MoAllahyidi noted that the forum will be working with major politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth, women, friends and associates of the north to ensure an acceptable political bargain before and after the exercise.

He added that the north will assiduously work to harness opinions regarding key appointments that will ensure proper balancing and a sense of representative participation for growth and development of the north.

“The North has provided through its numerical voting strength the pivot that ensured the victory of flag bearers from the Southern part of the country.

“Going forward therefore, the north will require to be accommodated (Not compensated!) in the coming governance and service delivery structure of the in-coming administration in 2023.

“We reiterate that 75% of the votes that will make anyone the President of Nigeria will come from the 3 regions of northern Nigeria,” he contended.

Meanwhile, he frowned at the insignia making the rounds that ‘poverty is a Northern phenomenon,’ adding that such a myth was uncomplimentary.

To this end, he said the group would relentlessly spearhead a northern renaissance to change the negative narrative by fixing the uncompleted Agro-allied/socio economic infrastructure like Dams, inland ports, dredging of the river Niger.

He said: “The North in its quest for continuing development must be looking forward to the required environment that will ensure it surmounts its multitude of challenges.