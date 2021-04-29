From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, has warned that the 2023 general elections might not be feasible unless security challenges in the country are addressed.

Secondus made the remark on Thursday at the the opening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) emergency meeting of the PDP, held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The PDP chairman noted that the rising insecurity across the country is alarming, saying that the federal government is unable to offer any resistance to terrorists, bandits and other criminals unleashing mayhem nationwide.

He explained that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) party has convened the emergency NEC to enable its leaders brainstorm over the deplorable security situation, ‘with a view to saving not just democracy but even the country.’

He said ‘our country today is grounded by insecurity and there has been no marching response from government despite the demands of the 1999 operating constitution in section 14 sub section (2b) that ‘the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government.

‘Terrorists in the north before were confided to the northeast region but today 50 villages have been reportedly taken by them in northcentral state of Niger. Where they are now, we hear is about two hours drive away from Abuja.

‘Herdsmen are also menacing in the west, gunmen causing havoc in the east and the militants in the south all killing, looting, raping, maiming and burning down homes. The situation is bad. Nigerians all over are living in fear.’

Secondus added that ‘all the “noise” for 2023 will amount to naught if the security challenges are not drastically addressed.

‘Your Excellencies, leaders of our party, I, therefore, invite NEC to note on this very critical matter with a view to offering the necessary advice to the government at all levels for prompt solution.

‘This has become necessary as nothing, not even 2023 is realistic if security issues are not adequately addressed,’ Secondus stated.