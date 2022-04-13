From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN/CPFN) has revealed that the 2023 general election could be under threat going by the actions of some politicians.

The group made this known in a statement by its leader, Godwin Madu, in Enugu, yesterday.

He said there was the need for the zoning agreement in the country and in the various states to be respected.

“We already have so many problems in the country, especially insecurity, which is ravaging all parts of the country.

“Many roads in the country are now inaccessible owing to the activities of bandits, with several communities displaced by bandits and terrorists.

“One, therefore, wonders how the election will be held, with the situation almost overwhelming security agencies.

“This is why, we are demanding that efforts should be made to calm the tensed political tension in the country and in the various states. The first step is to respect the zoning arrangement in place by allowing a southerner, especially someone from the South East to produce the next president.

“This is the only roadmap towards a lasting peace in the country but politicians who don’t mean well for the country are against zoning.

“Similarly, in Enugu and some other states where there is zoning, it should also be respected. It is only when there is peace and justice that there can be security and progress.

“All the aspirants must play by the rules because Nigeria must first exist before they talk of who will be president.”

The church leader asked Christians to ensure they have their permanent voter’s cards (PVC).

“Elections are not won on social media,” he said, adding that “every well-meaning Nigerian should go and obtain PVC instead of sitting in the comfort zone of their rooms to complain of bad leadership.”

He further urged Christians to intensify prayers as the nation inches closer to the 2023 general election, warning that “the danger signals must not