From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said the position of Governor Abdullahi Sule would be the state house of Assembly position when it is time to decide who becomes the country’s next president come 2023.

The speaker disclosed this when the Progressive Consolidation Group ( PCG) (Osinbajo 2023) led by Dr Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi who is the chairman of the group visited Nasarawa State House of Assembly in Lafia on Monday.

The Speaker, who explained that the Nasarawa state is one of the few states in the country that have absolute stability in APC said they would sustain the unity of the party and would continue to remain a united family beyond 2023.

‘This is your House because out of the 24 honourable members that formed this House, APC has 20. So I said it is your House because is APC House, besides we work as one united family.

‘Here in Nasarawa State, we have our leader, our father who is the governor. The governor is our leader and we shall be looking unto him to give us direction.

‘Whatever Governor Abdullahi Sule agreed with you is our position, the position of Governor Sule is the position of Nassarawa State House of Assembly,’ the Speaker said.

‘Yes, the Vice President, all Nigerians know that he is a very loyal person to Mr President, he is also very hardworking, we are looking at him and the President as twins brothers”

‘The vice president, our expectations is for him to continue to be loyal and hardworking,’ the Speaker said.

Balarabe Abdullahi promised to continue to synergise with Governor Abdullahi Sule for a good working relationship towards ensuring that the good people of the state get the best of governance.

‘This is our government, this is our state, as lawmakers we must do everything possible to partner with the governor, give him all the needed support to succeed because his success will give the people the best.’

Speaking Earlier, Chairman, Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) (Osinbajo 2023) Dr Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi informed the speaker and his members that they were at the State Assembly on a voluntary mission in the interest of the party and the country at large.

He commended the leadership qualities of the speaker and the cordial working relationship between the arms of government in the state and called for its sustenance.

‘It is our hope that by now party men of goodwill should begin something early in the search and selection, that is why we are here on a voluntary mission in the interest of APC and Nigeria at large.

‘We are on a mission for Osinbajo for President come 2023 for a smooth transition,’ the chairman said.

He further said the answers to Nigeria’s problems in terms of better education, good standard of living better agricultural output insecurity is the present vice president Prof Yemi Osimbanjo acknowledging the fact that he is a man with a reputable character and loyal to the president.

‘There is no better candidate in the APC than the professor while appreciating the president, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari for various developmental programmes in his leadership,’ he said.

