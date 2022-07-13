From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has tasked Christians embarking on holy pilgrimage to Jerusalem from the state to pray for the success of the 2023 general elections in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Addressing the pilgrims yesterday at the premises of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), in Ibadan, said the country needs God’s intervention for the planning and conduct of the polls to be peaceful and successful.

Makinde, who was represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration and General Services, Rev’d Idowu Ogedengbe, stated: “As you all know, we will be going to the polls again in year 2023 to vote and elect our leaders. We want God to make the planning and final conduct of the elections to be peaceful without rancour and any form of violence, banditry or terrorism.

“As we are enjoined to pray for those in authority in 1 Timothy 2, please also remember to pray for our Governor. That God will continue to crown him with wisdom and guidance as he steers the ship of the present administration. That by reason of many of the good works that he has started in the state, he will be given another opportunity to complete them.

“It is important to also remind you that as new cases of COVID-19 infections are being reported in some states lately by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), it is important that you observe all the necessary protocols towards the prevention of the disease. Thankfully, we don’t have any new case in Oyo State and our earnest expectation to God is that none of you will come down with any infection as you embark on this pilgrimage.”

Makinde noted that Christians do embark on Holy Pilgrimage in order to see, feel, touch and experience the reality of the historical places, where the favourite Bible characters trod, sites and monuments that Christians have only had the opportunity to read about in stories and writings of the Bible.

“Holy Pilgrimage provides us with the opportunity to connect with the physical manifestations of our faith, to strengthen our belief in God as we walk where our Lord Jesus Christ walked over two thousand years ago. It affords us the opportunity to pray to God Almighty and fellowship with other pilgrims with great joy and exhilaration,” he stated.

The governor also implored them to avoid all distractions and conduct themselves as worthy ambassadors of Oyo State and indeed Nigeria, saying; “Please, ensure that you abide by the rules and guidelines given by the management team for this tour. Our desire is to have every member of the team return back to Oyo State with none missing in the course of this journey.”