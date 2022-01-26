From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Life Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, said prayers alone cannot provide good leadership for Nigeria, as the country prepares for another round of general elections in 2023 that will throw up new leadership for the nation.

He made the disclosure during an interactive session with journalists at Ibadan Airport on Wednesday ahead of the commencement of a six-day global open air crusade, entitled: ‘Total Freedom Through Faith in Christ’, holding at Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School, Aperin-Oniyere, Ibadan, beginning from January 27.

Kumuyi stated that there is no doubts that Nigerians have been praying to God for a better leadership for the country, but they need to match their prayers and faith with corresponding actions for their desires to be met.

According to him, “We should pray that God will give us the best and leaders that will turn around the nation for the better. But then, like a farmer that has good land and good seeds, and used all the time to pray that God should give him a bountiful harvest. But he doesn’t cultivate, plant, reap and do anything. The nation will go hungry and the will remain poor.

“When we pray, we should also act. God has told us that faith without corresponding action is dead. So, when we pray for the best of leadership, then we should use our minds, get our facts, and vote for the people that God leads us to vote for, that will turn the situation of the country around. We should pray and also act.”

Kumuyi, however, enjoined Nigerians that not to despair on the insinuation that the country might lack capable people that can take the nation to the Promised Land, saying: “we should still have hope in God and we should know that Nigerians are not in total despair. The same Nigerians are doing well in America, Europe and different parts of the world.

“Even in government, it is not that we do not have people that have the foresight, the intelligence, the education, the experience and everything that can turn things around positively. We should hopefully and positively look for such people and we can join hands together to build our nation. I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”