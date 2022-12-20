From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Provincial Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 4, Simawa, Ogun State, Pastor Adekunle Felix Kumapayi, has urged the Christians in the country not to rely on prayers and fasting alone, but participate in the democratic process, in their efforts to make Nigeria surmount myriad of problems confronting it.

He said that though fasting and prayers have been employed by the Christians to seek the face of God on the socio-economic problems confronting Nigeria, Christians should stop sitting on the fence, but take action and play significant roles in the political and democratic activities in the country.

Okumapayi, who pointed out that Christians must intensify their praise and worship to seek God’s intervention, stated this while speaking with the newsmen at the sidelines of the Praise Night tagged: ‘Halleluyah Mega Praise Concert Season 1′ organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Ogun Province 4 Headquarters, Simawa, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The clergyman likened Nigeria’s current insecurity and economic situation to that of Israel in the Bible, maintained that, only God can rescue the nation from both internal and external forces working against the progress of the country.

Kumapayi declared that 2023 will be a year of testimony for Nigerians, declaring that God would help the nation to choose a leader who is God-fearing and humane.

He, therefore, called on the Christian faithful not to remain indifferent and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) and vote for credible leaders.

“The situation of Nigeria is just like the Land of Israel in the Bible. Israel was facing all kinds of problems, surrounded by powerful people. They were helpless, but in Nigeria, we have prayed, we have fasted nothing has happened, then, we decided by praising God, God will fight for us and defeat our enemies.

“We believe that after today, things will never remain the same again in Nigeria. 2023 will be a year of testimony. God will rise on our behalf and fight against our enemies.

“God is sovereign. The person that will rule with the human face, God will give us. We will continue to pray as a church, be as Christians, we need to participate and get our PVCs. Prayer will not do it, we need to go out and participate. Christians should not sit on the fence anymore. We need to collectively take action and elect the best leaders.

“Nigeria will come back to the old order. Things will not remain the same. When you’re powerless, it is only God that can fight your battle. The importance of this programme is that, when you know how to praise God, you get more. Praise will move God. When praising God, blessing will come.

“God is a sovereign God. After today, the will of God will be done in Nigeria. We will continue praising God and participate and get our PVC, prayer will not do it, we should not sit down on the fence”, Pastor Kumapayi submitted.

In his sermon, Pastor Richard Adeboye opined that, there will be a new dawn in Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking from the book of Luke 17 verse 11, Richard, who is the son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the songs of praise were the church’s contribution to seek God’s help ahead of the new year.