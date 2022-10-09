Ahead of 2023 general elections, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday urged religious leaders to educate the people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.

He gave the advice at the 5th edition of the Greater Nigeria Project conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held on Friday at the Vineyard Christian Ministries, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

The conference was aimed at reviving and strengthening the pentecostal body for a more effective leadership role in these end times.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the conference announced a donation of N25million for the ongoing building project of the secretariat of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

“Let me appreciate the leadership of the PFN for extending this invitation to me, to address you today, and for your constant support and prayers for us in Lagos State. The successes that we are enjoying in Lagos today are in large part due to your prayers and intercession on our behalf, and your generous wisdom and counsel.

“I wish to covet even more prayers from you especially as we move towards the general elections next year. I also implore us to use our pulpits and influence to enlighten members of various congregations about the importance of taking part in the electoral process – assessing the various candidates and their manifestos, going out to vote for credible and competent leaders, and holding to account all those in authority.

“I also call on us as clerics and Christian leaders to educate our people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.”

Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘Greater Nigeria: A New Dawn, Revival and Transformation’, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the theme “is very significant and timely for a nation like Nigeria that is destined for true greatness, and that must continue to press forward in the face of many obstacles, towards that unshakable greatness.”