Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, one thousand inter-denominational and inter-religious clergymen on Friday endorsed Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking on behalf of the clerics, at an inter-denominational service, in Abuja, Bishop Praise Moses, said the endorsement was as a result of his giant strides in Kogi State.

Moses described the governor as ‘David’, and stated that if he is elected the governor would build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Prayer and declaration of support by 1, 000 Inter-denominational and lnter-Religious Clergymen for Gov. Yahaya Bello to emerge Nigeria’s President come May 2023.

“In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, i send fraternal greetings to all brethren. I particularly welcome all the anointed Ministers of the gospel, who have congregated here on this divine mission.

“I am specifically thankful to God Almighty for His grace and blessings upon our lives.

“The Holy Scriptures have counselled us in 1 Chronicles 16: 11 to ” Seek the Lord and His strength ; seek His face continually.

“Therefore, we have gathered in the presence of the Lord in our multitudes to pray and seek His face and blessings upon our country Nigeria, as we look forward to elect a new President in 2023.

“We are beseeching God Almighty to take total control of the process of the emergence of the next leader of Nigeria.

“We have always sought for the best leader for country. In 2015, we beseeched the throne of the Most High God to give us a credible leader.

“He listened and granted our hearts desires in President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We thank God Almighty for granting these prayers. Today, we are back again to seek His face as we approach another auspicious time in our leadership recruitment process.

“The over 1,000 clergymen and other brethren in the Lord who assembled in this conclave are here to pray and fast for the emergence of an ideal leader for Nigeria in 2023.

“And in the eyes of men and as revealed by the Holy spirit, we have heard a voice from the wilderness, chanting loudly and calling on the underrated David, the son of Jesse in the person of His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello to take over the throne of his forebears as Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

“And in accordance with the directive of the Holy spirit, we have the rare privilege and honour to re-baptise him as we are gathered now.

“Therefore on this divine mission and today, Gov. Bello will be known and called Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello henceforth.

“It has been prophesied and by the grace of God, through this prayerful intercessions, Yahaya Adoza David Bello is the anointed son who will lead Nigeria from May 2023 to great battles and God will give him victory over all adversaries.

“It is proclaimed in Psalm 78:72, that “With upright heart he shepherded them; and guided them with his skillful hands.

” Therefore, it is our prayers in solemn invocation of the invincible powers of God Almighty that as King David was taken from the sheep folds and crowned King, so also will Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello emerge President of Nigeria in May 2023.

“We know and can vouch for Gov. Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello as a man of peace and one who will take the country to greater heights. May God touch the hearts of Nigerians uniquely; may His grace break the biles of endemic ethnic and religious hatred among us. We believe Gov. Bello is God’s special messenger ordained to lead this cause as President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Through spiritual lenses, we are told to tell Nigerians that Gov. Bello is armed to effectively battle insurgents, corrupt politicians, bandits, kidnappers and every other affliction on the land. That’s the sacred declaration of the Lord in the Year 2022.

“Consequently, we make this solemn proclamation that the over 1,000 clergymen and faithfuls who have converged on Abuja from every walks of life in this special Inter-denominational and lnter-Religious conference of prayers are asking God Almighty to guide and protect Gov. Bello as he steps out on this divine mission,” he said.