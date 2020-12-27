I have known Anthony Adefuye since our days in the United Nigeria Congress Party, UNCP, during the Abacha era.

He has always been sycophantic and mischievous. In his unintelligent attempt to rationalise why the Yoruba are justified to clamour for the presidency of Nigeria, not long after President Obasanjo’s eight years rulership of Nigeria, Senator Adefuye chose to descend into the gutter depth of logic.

He is so unscrupulous and shameless to deny President Obasanjo his Yoruba indentity and citizenship all in the attempt to humour his pay master who is chasing the presidency of Nigeria come 2023 as a matter of life and depth.

Senator Adefuye conveniently forgot that the retired military cabal that midwifed the the transition to civilian democracy in 1999, released General Obasanjo from prison just to manipulate him into power after shortchanging the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, the former Vice President of Nigeria in the 2nd Republic, an Igbo man, to assuage the Yoruba, in compensation for denying the late Moshood Abiola his victory in a free and fair presidential election. I am sorry for President Obasanjo as I have pity for Senator Adefuye for casting doubt on the true identity of a former President of Nigeria because of the exigency of the 2023 presidential encounter. This is the kind of dirty politics that the present generation of Nigerians should not be exposed to. Senator Adefuye should be thoroughly ashamed of himself. The only path of honour left for him is to publicly apologise to President Obasanjo who does not deserve this crisis of identity brought upon him by the unconscionable Senator Adefuye.

•Chekwas Okorie, Ojeozi Ndigbo