“What we are clamouring for, which is restructuring that is even to the advantage of the North because of its land mass and fertile soil for agriculture.

Once you just mention restructuring, the people will think that you want to take government from them because they think that it is the only thing they have and once they leave it they are out completely. That is not true, and it is diversionary. It is just that people are clamouring to be in power without knowing what to do with the power. Until you empower people economically, your being in power for years, is meaning less.”

In the same vein, Spokes- man for the Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said Mohammed’s statement is evidence that some people are power mongers.

According to him, Nigeria is in serious trouble and only restructuring of the country will bring solution.

“Juniad’s position shows that some of our countrymen are just power mongers.

In the midst of what Nigeria is passing through now, is it ceding power that should be our concern? As a matter of fact, what have they done with the power? Even Dangote was lamenting three days ago about the abject poverty in the North, when he said that over 60 per cent of people in the Northwest and Northeast live below poverty level.

“As at the end of March 2015, Nigeria’s total debt portfolio was N12 trillion and in four years of Buhari administration, it is N24 trillion now. Nigeria today is among the sixth most miserable countries in the world and we are the world headquarters of poverty. See the way our country is – kid- nappers and killers are on rampage all over the country. There is no direction for the economy, and for the polity.

All they are concerned about is how to rig and hold on to power, but for what purpose. They can aspire to rule forever, but as far as it is to misrule the country, and at some point other people are bound to ask, ‘what in- heritance do we have in this,’ and that will be the defining moment.

“The solution is that we have to restructure this country and allow people to run their lives, but to think that a group will continue to misrule all of us for eternity, something will give up at a point.

“They should not expect those of us who are fighting for restructuring will continue for the rest of our lives, our children will grow up and start shouting restructuring also again. Other people will rise after us and say we have had enough of it, and say to your tents. They want to control power and turn the rest of us to Almajiris.”