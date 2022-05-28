From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Zamfara State governor, Senator Sani Yerima, has pledged his loyalty to the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), also pledging to abide by whatever decision the party take as regards the 2023 Presidency.

Senator Yerima said he joined the 2023 presidential race because he has a lot to offer to Nigeria, but in the event the decision of the party fail to favour him for whatever reason, he won’t pitch tent elsewhere but mobilize support whoever emerge as the party flag bearer.

Senator Yerima told journalists at a meeting in Abuja, at the weekend, that he has been a loyal, founding member of the party and had supported the President, hence he should be considered in the decision of APC as regards who flies the flag of the Party in the presidential election with victory guaranteed.

He said: “I have had this ambition for several years now, and it was coming to fruition in 2015 when I was approached by elder statesmen in the north including the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) under the Chairmanship of Sunday Awoniyi, to drop my ambition to pave the way for Muhammadu Buhari, whom they believe, was better candidate to emerge.

“But now, the President is completing his tenure, so, it’s time for me to seek the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being of the President of Nigeria, pulling Nigeria from the dungeon of underdevelopment and backwardness.”

He, however, disagreed with the position of some people regarding zoning and other factors which they believe might shape decisions of political parties in 2023 general elections, describing them as ignorant people who are not conversant with the constitution of Nigeria which never mentioned zoning as regards contest for any political position.

He said the ignorance is the biggest challenge confronting Nigeria, and unfortunately, people who have formal education, enlightened, exposed, and ought to change the narratives also join in the display of ignorance.

He said: “The debate on zoning is one of the ignorance holding Nigeria back. Many people who are championing the zoning campaign have failed to realize that there’s nothing like zoning in our constitution which is our guiding principle. The constitution, rather, recommended basic qualifications that one must have, to aspire for any political office in Nigeria.

“To me, it’s political ignorance or mischief makers that are championing the campaign for zoning, and that should be corrected because if they are listened to, people would soon begin to demand for zoning to the point of local government or community.”

Senator Yerima suggested a change in Nigeria’s education system so it can achieve some level of effectiveness and result.

He added: “What we need in the governance system is justice, equity and fairness to all, and not the debate on zoning. People should be given equal treatment in the eyes of the law and not otherwise. We equally need to educate our people on the issue of citizenship, to enable them appreciate the unity and diversity of the country.”

He, however, challenged the Zamfara State government to adopt his suggestions as regards community policing in order the tackle the issues of insecurity in the State and beyond.

