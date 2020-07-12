Sunday Ani

As key political gladiators and parties strategise ahead of 2023 political season, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South East geopolitical zone have called on leaders of the party to cede the 2023 presidential ticket to the zone.

According to the Convener/National Coordinator of South East APC Presidency Project 2023, Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, “Whatever or whoever will cause the South-East not to produce President of Nigeria in 2023 is an enemy of Nigeria. President of Nigeria of South-East extraction from May 29, 2023, would be the only guarantee of equity, justice, peace, unity, continued existence and proper progress and development of Nigeria.

“Presidency of Nigeria wouldn’t be a favour to the South-East, it is now the only hope of Nigeria’s survival. It would be a noble sacrifice on the part of the South-East of Nigeria. We want APC to be the party platform on which a South-Easterner will become president of Nigeria simply because we are currently APC members and in reasonable expectation that APC will offer its 2023 presidential ticket to a South-Easterner.”

The group insisted that for equity sake, the Presidency should be zoned to the South East after President Muhammadu Buhari must have completed his second term in 2023.

A statement by the Publicity and Press Officer of the group, Comrade Eze Adiuku, said other geopolitical zones in Nigeria should extend hands of cooperation to the South East by supporting a Nigerian president of South East extraction.

The statement further stated that the South East has contributed immensely to the growth of the nation and the APC as a party. “We as South Easterners are in all the 774 local government areas across the country, contributing our quota through legitimate services for the good of our fatherland.

“As committed citizens with the same rights and privileges like other Nigerians, it is only fit and proper that the Presidency should shift to the South East, having been tasted by our brothers from the South West in Olusegun Obasanjo and South South in Goodluck Jonathan.

“APC as the biggest political party in Africa should, as a matter of equity, zone the 2023 presidency to the South East.

“We are mobilising over 40 million South Easterners, friends and fellow Nigerians to queue behind this project.”, Adiuku stated.

An 18-member National Executive Committee (NEC) and a 92-member National Working Committee (NWC) have been constituted for the project. Members of the committees cover all states of Nigeria and Abuja.

The 18-man NEC members are: Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu; National Coordinator, Chief Amaechi Nnolim; Deputy National Coordinator, Chief Chooks Oko; Secretary, Barr Onyekachi Ibekwe; Assistant Secretary, Comrade Eze Adiuku; Publicity & Press Officer, Barr Chidi Ozoemena; PRO, Dr Emeka Ukaegbu Mandela; Contact & Protocol Officer, Mr Uzowuike Emeka; Mobilization Officer, Chief Iseh Abraham; Finance Officer, Chief (Engr) Innocent Ike Enwenaonu; Treasurer, Obi Eregbuonye; Chief Security Officer, Sir Romanus Oguneme; Transport & Logistics Officer, Barr Mike Odo; Legal Adviser, Sir Emeka Eluwa; Accomodation Officer, Mrs Amaka Nweke; Welfare & Entertainment Officer, Hon Finian Chuks; Party & Government Liaison Officer, Mr Chima Marcellus; Procurement & Supplies Officer and Dr Chijioke Chukwuemeka; Internet & Social Media Officer.