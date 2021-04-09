From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders from the North-Central geopolitical zone have pleaded with the national leadership of the ruling party to zone the presidential ticket to the southern part of the country.

Briefing newsmen at the national secretariat of the party, yesterday, the convener, Dr Kassim Muhammad, equally urged the leadership to zone national chairmanship of the party to the North-Central.

He also appealed to Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, to shelve his presidential ambition and support a candidate from the southern part of the country.

“We want to discuss the state of affairs of our great party, the APC, regarding the forth coming national convention and the direction of the party in the 2023 presidential election. What the APC needs at the moment is a committed, energetic, dynamic and experienced party man to pilot the affairs of the party, and we are glad Yobe State Governor is doing same.

“We are therefore appealing to President Mohammadu Buhari and all APC governors and stakeholders to continue to support the Mai Mala Buni led APC to succeed.”

“The North Central Council is equally appealing to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya

Bello to have a rethink over his 2023 presidential ambition as it will be fair in the spirit of one Nigeria to allow the southern part of the country to produce the next president come 2023. We strongly believe that conceding the presidential ticket of our party to the southern part of the country would enhance equity and political justice. We believe that the Kogi governor is a true democrat. We are therefore appealing to Yahaya Bello to drop his presidential ambition and join us in the campaign to ensure that the North Central produces the next APC National Chairman.”