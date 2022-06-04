From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Supporters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2023 presidency under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) have said that if All Progressive Congress (APC) denied the national leader of the party the presidential ticket, the party will be cursed.

Tinubu’s supporters said they were not asking that Tinubu should be handed the APC presidential ticket on a platter of gold, but a level playing ground be allowed for every Aspirant to contest in the spirit of true democracy.

A statement by the National Coordinator of DOJ, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje said, “ The All Progressives Congress will surely be cursed if Tinubu is betrayed, arm-twisted and unjustly denied the APC ticket.We must know that, any society where betrayal and injustices are rife will forever be devoid of God’s blessings and mercies.

“Those of us who are APC members and who have supported Buhari/Tinubu combination since 2014 are not asking that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be handed the APC presidential ticket on a platter of gold, but let’s have a level playing field. And if we truly claim to be practising democracy, let democracy take its toll. Let the popular candidate emerge.

“Let there be no imposition or anointed candidate. APC is not owned by President Muhammadu Buhari. He has nothing to lose after he has completed his tenure and he must not be allowed to have his way against the wish of the majority. Illegality cannot beget illegality, if the governors are committing illegality in their small states, why should that be perpetuated at the Federal level.

“We must know that the only link of relationship between human beings and the Almighty God is sincerity. Almighty God is clean and He will not support any dirty arrangement. If APC betrays and disappoints Tinubu again, the party will lose the support of Almighty God.

“Let me warn President Buhari that, if the gentleman but unwritten arrangement on rotational presidency between North and South fails, it will be difficult to return and sustain the love, the trust and harmony within Nigerians.

“May I repeat that this inglorious sojourn of tilting the balance which our president is trying to embark upon will send wrong signals to the new generation and further polarise the North end South with mutual distrust.

“It will give them impression that there are no more honorable persons that could be trusted with gentleman agreement again in Nigeria. Betrayal and backstabbing will then become the order of the day.

“Consequently, spiritually, the party that perpetuate this will be denied of guidance to offer solutions to Nigeria’s problems. Nigerians must avoid this situation at all cost, and Buhari must not be a precursor in this regard.

“Buhari must remember that Tinubu was there for him in 2014/15 when he had nothing to offer the delegates in Lagos, and when Abubakar Atiku or Rabiu Kwankwaso would have carried the day. Did Buhari remember how Tinubu stood by him in 2019 before he could defeat Atiku’s Dubai Agenda!

“May we remind our president how Tinubu and his politics warriors liberated the government from the National Assembly who held him and his administration by the jugular, refusing to pass the budget for about eight months.

“Did Mr President remember how he was liberated from the bondage of those he believed much in, relied upon and trusted so much, to the disadvantage of sincere party members.

“Let no one be deceived, the few individuals or cabal are in all tribes and religions. We were all together chanting the change mantra, unfortunately, they sidelined the good ones in their midst.

“We must realised that this gargantuan betrayal of sincere members of APC as earlier revealed by the First Lady, will naturally make God to remove His hand in the government; consequently, their security calculations with expectations on economy liberation will fail woefully in their very eyes.

“Nigerian should therefore not allow less than 50 members of the cabal to fritter the welfare of more than two hundred and fifty million individuas on the altar of self aggrandizement.

“We will not take it. We shall not allow them invite the wrath of Allah on all of us. Tinubu must not be unjustly denied”.