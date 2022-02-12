From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern based mobilisation group under umbrella of Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (AFGG) has called on Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, popularly known as ‘Gburugburu’ to content for the President .

The group,which vowed to mobilse large number of women and Youths across the 19 Northern states and beyond to vote Governor Ugwuanyi, said he’s the only candidate from the eastern region that has the requisite capacity and experience to establish a governance structure that will provide adequate security to protect lives of all Nigerians ,douse tension of secession created by imbalance of power and work to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance , retrogressive Economy and under development.

According to the group, Nigeria can’t afford to make another mistake in choosing the right leaders ,thus the decision to beam search light on leaders with Proven track records of performance , especially in the areas of security , infrastructural development and capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

In a press statement signed by the Coordinator Mal. Garba Yunusa ,the Coordinator of the Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance said, ” In the interest of fairness , equity and justice ,Igbos deserve to be given the opportunity to take a shot at Presidency in 2023.”

The Statement further reads :” Though we are Northerners , we have resolved to support and back the southern Governors on their quest for power shift to the south ,but with a concern that it must be the eastern region.

“”This is why we are mobilizing our people to vote only candidates from Southeast for peace to reign , especially amidst tension of secession by various groups in the southeast of Nigeria .

“And for us , the best leader from the Southeast region is the Incumbent Governor of Enugu State because, he has strictly adhered to the provisions of the constitution by providing security to protect lives of citizens and non indigenes residing in the state over the last seven years .

“We did not only hear from our northern brothers in Enugu,but also was adequately informed about the supportive role of Gov. Ugwuanyi in ensuring internal security in Enugu State and beyond.The support we gathered has ensured that “Enugu has remained the most peaceful state in the South-east geo-political zone” .

“We have equally seen numerous legacy infrastructure projects put in place by the performing Governor , especially the areas quality roads within Enugu and in the rural areas .

“Between 2015 and now, Governor Ugwuanyi has done so much in the areas of Jobs creation ,educational , health ,roads infrastructural developments

“Ugwuanyi’s good works, humility, penchant for peace and uncommon leadership qualities are impressive and worthy of emulation”.