From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday paid a visit to his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku who arrived at the Pent House residence of Obasanjo inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, around 10:00a.m, went straight into a closed door meeting with the former president.

Fielding questions from newsmen after almost an hour meeting with Obasanjo, Atiku declared that he was more than capable to become the country’s president come 2023, boasting of having the capacity to fix the country

On the calls by some Nigerians that younger persons should be given a chance to emerge as the next president, the former vice president said that the youths are eligible to aspire, challenging them to contest with him.

Asked if he was confident of getting the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku stated that he had won the ticket before, noting that he was not afraid to throw his hat into the ring again.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP also visited the palace of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

Addressing the monarch and the chiefs, Atiku, who was silent on his intention to vie for presidency, disclosed that he would declare his presidential aspiration at the right time.

He noted that he was in the palace to check on the traditional ruler.

He recalled that he started his career in the Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State and also met his first wife in the state.

He added that Ogun has been like a home to him, declaring that he would continue to identify with the state, especially Abeokuta.

In his response, Oba Gbadebo said that though Atiku had informed him privately of his presidential ambition, he would want him to publicly declare his intention before the chiefs and the people.