From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will not pose any threat to its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the 2023 presidential election.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, made the declaration while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Ajaka, even pleaded with former Kano State governor, Kwankwaso, to return to the ruling APC he contributed in building, arguing that he has more prospects of becoming President in APC.

The APC deputy spokesperson further maintained that having contributed in the formation of APC, and its success in 2015, Kwankwaso will be rewarded at the appropriate time if he rejoins the party.

“So, that is why I said that it is not too late for him to return to the APC. That is where he naturally belongs and have assurances of becoming a President one day, not his current sectional NNPP.

“Although, some people might be deceiving him by calling him Mr. President already, however just one or two states in the North-west can not make him a president. Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead with him to do the needful before its too late,” Ajaka appealed.

On the candidate of the Labour Party, the APC deputy spokesperson quipped that Nigerians will differentiate boys from men when the real campaign for the 2023 general elections starts.

“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy, but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country. So, we believe that Peter Obi should enjoy his social media frenzy for now before the real campaign starts very soon,” he noted.

Asked whether the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar will be a serious challenger for the APC in 2023, Ajaka sarcastically described them as good customers.

“PDP and Atiku are good customers to APC who cannot go beyond coming second at any election. Even that second position has been threatened with the recent result in the Ekiti governorship election,” he quipped.

The APC deputy spokesperson further argued that the opposition party will make all the noises without facts, enjoy its propaganda for a while; “but Nigerian voters will eventually distinguish between PDP lies and APC record of achievements.

“At the end of the story our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will certainly emerge victorious in 2023. The other candidates are no threat to him,” he noted.