The Centre for Integrity and Good Governance (CIGG) has demanded the adoption of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The centre in a statement by its convener, Waheed Aderibigbe and co-convener, Obinna Ukariaku, hailed Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence through consensus as the National Chairman of the APC.

It urged Adamu and the APC leadership to chart a new path in the recruitment process of the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election by overlooking those it called “professional politicians” who have failed the nation in the past.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“ Nigeria presidency needs a breath of fresh air, it needs the impact and influence of a successful professional, technocrat or business person whose career path is a kaleidoscope of success, innovation, vision and ideas capable of herding the nation’s socio-economic ship into the shores of prosperity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is on this note that we are proposing the adoption of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the current Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). We are aware that no one can pick or be given the ticket of a political party unless such a person iscentre has concluded arrangement to compel him to join a political party, particularly, the ruling APC.

“Nigeria as we know her today requires the services of a professional, a seasoned technocrat, not a career politician. Many advanced economies have had the fortune of having former professionals as their leaders.

“Emefiele, an accomplished banker and finance guru, would be walking the path of these great world leaders who distinguished themselves in their chosen professions before they were drafted into politics where their expertise and skills in their previous stations have helped to transform the economies of their countries.”