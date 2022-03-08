From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Southern Nigeria Christian elders have backed rotation of presidency between the northern and southern part of the country.

In a communique in Enugu after a meeting of the Southern Nigeria Christian Vanguard, the elders said zoning of the number one seat would foster peace and unity.

The communique signed by the group’s Chairman, Isaac Nwaobia, the Secretary, Joseph Ajujungwa, among others, said: “Southern leaders, both Christians and Muslims should, as a matter of urgency, come together and support the declaration of the Southern Governors’ Forum on the rotation of the presidency between the North and the South.

“We are calling on the two major political parties, the APC and the PDP, to field candidates from the South in the 2023 election.

“This is a decision that would show we are truly one Nigeria and there should be no going back on it.

“It is also our position that the governors of the 17 southern states must close the ranks and support a credible candidate from southern Nigeria, especially, the South East.”

They called on religious leaders to begin aggressive mobilisation of their members for voters’ registration, stressing that “the INEC will count votes during the election and not prayers. We must prevail on our members to get their voter’s card.”

The Christian group further warned, “all killer herdsmen, bandits and gunmen to leave southern Nigeria in peace. Security agencies must rise to the occasion and arrest the situation.

“We warn trouble makers in the political field to stop fomenting trouble and focus on the welfare and prosperity of the people and the nation, according to their oath of office. Presidential aspirants who lack what it takes to turn around the fortunes of this country should give way.”