From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has said that Nigerians are counting on the PDP to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

Dokpesi stated this when he led a delegation of the Atiku Abubakar campaign team to Benue on Monday, to consult with the State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as well as stakeholders of the party on his Presidential ambition in the forthcoming general elections.

The campaign team which earlier paid a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at his official residence at the Government House in Makurdi before meeting with the state working committee of the PDP

While noting that Nigeria has never been as divided along with ethnoreligious basis as it is now, Dokpesi lamented the high level of insecurity that had continually plagued the country, especially in the last six years.

“The economy of the country has also been at its lowest ebb. In fact, Nigerians are now being described as the poverty centre of the world. We have suffered so many failures. Our country has certified all the requirements of a failed state.

“The APC led federal government has failed woefully in protecting the country. The economy is in shambles and our industries are no longer working. Our youths are unemployed. The rate of population explosion is high.

“Now as 2023 is fast approaching, can we afford to continue like this? The survey we carried out clearly shows that Nigerians are looking forward to the PDP to wrestle power from the APC.

“In spite of the cries of Nigerians, it is very clear that the APC will not surrender power easily like former President Jonathan did. Hence, we must go back to the drawing board because we need a leader that will be able to take this country out of the woods,” Dokpesi said.

He thanked the state PDP Chairman and the people of the state for the support they gave to Atiku in 2018 during the PDP National Convention in Portharcourt and the presidential election in 2019.

While noting that the team he led to Makurdi to meet with the stakeholders was only a forerunner, Dokpesi assured that the presidential aspirant would personally visit Benue within the next few days.

“The main man is still coming and when he does he will see you as the aspirant. Ours is to come and consult with you for your support ahead of the 2023 elections,” Dokpesi said.

Responding, state Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede who described Atiku as a man of the people particularly in Benue, stressed the need for the party to work hard to put the right candidate up for the 2023 presidential election.

