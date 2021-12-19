By Agatha Emeadi

Elder statesman and leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has insisted that the presidency in 2023 should go to the Southeast geo-political zone.

Chief Clark reaffirmed his stand on the 2023 presidency when frontline presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him in Abuja at the weekend in continuation of his consultations for the plum job.

The statesman encouraged Anyim to work hard with other leaders across the country to build consensus for equity and unity in Nigeria, saying that “the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 should go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to the Southeast zone.

“I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision.”

He, therefore, offered a fatherly moving prayer for God’s blessings, protection and guidance for Anyim.

Anyim had earlier told the First Republic Minister of Information that he is running for the presidency of Nigeria because he understands the challenges facing the country and has what it takes to fix them.

The former Senate President who has declared interest to contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took advantage of the visit to share with Chief Clark the joy of his good health and to also wish him and his family a merry Christmas.

Anyim also took the opportunity to consult with Clark on the state of the nation and his plan for the future.

“I thank God that Chief Edwin Clark will soon be 95 years old and yet he is blessed with phenomenal memory, lucid and curious mind, a benevolent heart and boundless goodwill for all men. I thank God for your health and will forever cherish your counsel. I will dedicate myself with full enthusiasm and conviction to advance the vision of equity in Nigeria, the unity of our nation, the peace and prosperity of all citizens,” Anyim promised.