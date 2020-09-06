Gyang Bere, Jos

The National President, Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities in Nigeria (CENN), Prince Miaphen, has drummed support for a former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, to contest in the 2023 Presidency.

Prince Miaphen disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos, suggesting that a power shift to the South, particularly South-South or South-East, is in the interest of equity, unity and togetherness.

Miaphen said the group has been shopping for a transparent, trusted and credible candidate.

He noted that they have scrutinised and widely beamed their search light on credible Patriots in the South-East and South-South and settled for Prince Nwoko.

Miaphen described Nwoko as a lawyer of repute, politician with great finess and an altruistic humanitarian who has championed several sterling causes of global reckoning

‘He is highly industrious, visionary and very generous.A man of many parts who is well known for his patriotic and philanthropic instincts and a notable Pan- Africanist who is unpretentious about his love for his country and continent.

‘He was a member of the Federal House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 representing Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North- South. In 2017 and 2019, Prince Ned Nwoko boldly succeeded in securing the Paris club refund for his country, Nigeria.

‘The refund was a relief hugely beneficial to the three tiers of government particularly for the payment of workers, salaries, provision of welfare and some critical social infrastructure.’

Miaphen noted that Nwoko provided the life line at a time when the country was on the throes of recession and severe economic downturn pointing out that it helped the country’s governments to regain their fiscal balance as the huge amount of the Paris Club fund came in tranches of billions of dollars.

He argued that Nwoko Malaria Free Africa project also comes as a timely intervention which would certainly save millions of lives in Africa.

Miaphen said these indelible imprints of positive significance are incontrovertible pointers to the fact that he ranks primus inter pares amongst a rare breed of leaders who place fervid patriotism and altruistic humanism above every other consideration.

CENN added that the former federal lawmaker is currently holding discussion on the first Sport University in Africa stressing that this will open the gates for Africa to rise and take her pride of place as a formidable giant in global sporting affairs.

‘For all his selfless efforts for a healthier and economically stronger Nigeria and Africa, it will not be out of place to vest our unflinching support on Prince Ned Nwoko for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023.’